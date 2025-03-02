Donald Trump rules out immediate in-person talks with Zelensky after White House shouting match

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have been trending all weekend following an explosive meeting on Friday.

US President Donald Trump ruled out any chance of immediate in-person talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after their tense shouting match at the White House on Friday.

"Well, he says he wants it now. He wants to come back right now. But I can't do that," Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House to spend the weekend in Florida.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News on Friday night, Zelensky repeatedly said he would not apologize to Trump for the unexpected blowup between the two sides.

"I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I'm not sure that we did something bad," he said. But he noted that this kind of spat "is not good for both sides."