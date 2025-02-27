Woman's 41st birthday at FlyDining Puerto Rico takes a terrifying turn when a cable snaps

A woman has shared her experience aboard the FlyDining restaurant.

Imagine spending your birthday fine dining with your friends at a 'restaurant in the sky' when suddenly a cable snaps and your life flashes before your eyes!

A woman has taken to social media to share how her 41st birthday plans almost (literally) fell apart.

Rayshun Bowers was at FlyDining Puerto Rico, basking in the celebrations.

"I want to thank God before anything but let me tell you about my birthday brunch," she shares.

"We literally almost lost our lives. In mid air, at 100 feet, the cable snapped," she recalls.