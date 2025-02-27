Woman's 41st birthday at FlyDining Puerto Rico takes a terrifying turn when a cable snaps
A woman has shared her experience aboard the FlyDining restaurant.
Image: FlyDining Instagram
Imagine spending your birthday fine dining with your friends at a 'restaurant in the sky' when suddenly a cable snaps and your life flashes before your eyes!
A woman has taken to social media to share how her 41st birthday plans almost (literally) fell apart.
Rayshun Bowers was at FlyDining Puerto Rico, basking in the celebrations.
"I want to thank God before anything but let me tell you about my birthday brunch," she shares.
"We literally almost lost our lives. In mid air, at 100 feet, the cable snapped," she recalls.
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE
Bowers said all she could do was pray and tell everyone to stay calm.
"But God covered me and my birthday crew, and we made it down safely. What was supposed to be a celebration turned into a life-changing experience. I’m beyond grateful for His protection, this birthday will never be forgotten," she said.
According to Spanish publication, El Nuevo Dia, the hanging restaurant has been temporarily closed as officials investigate the incident.
The owner, Scott Zuckerman, told the publication that one of the cables that stabilises the establishment came loose; however, he added that it was not serious.
Zuckerman said the restaurant was taken down for the investigation.
He said none of the 13 guests on board were hurt.
