Mauritius Airport shut down due to Cyclone Garance alert

South African Airways (SAA) has advised customers that the airline has cancelled Monday's flights between Johannesburg and Mauritius.

The international airport of Mauritius was shut down Wednesday following a class 3 cyclone alert, Air Mauritius said in a statement.

The Mauritius Meteorological Service issued the warning, which said Cyclone Garance was 390 km (240 miles) from the Indian Ocean island as of 1500 GMT.

It said the tropical storm was heading east but could turn to pass over Mauritius and the French island of La Reunion.

"Due to its expected trajectory, the risk of intensification, and its proximity to Mauritius, a class 3 warning has been issued," the meteorological service said.

Air Mauritius said all flights had been suspended at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport "until further notice".

AFP News