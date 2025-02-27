Fyodor Lukyanov: Trump’s America is no friend – Russia must stay the course

When Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s military operation in February 2022, he made it clear that the conflict was not merely about Ukraine. It was about Moscow’s broader struggle against the “entire so-called Western bloc,” shaped in the image of the United States. In his speech that day, he described Washington as a “systemically important power,” with its allies acting as obedient followers, “copying its behavior and eagerly accepting the rules it offers.” Three years later, the nature of this Western order has become central to the outcome of the conflict.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has shaken the transatlantic alliance. Trump’s America is no longer playing by the old rules. It is dismantling decades-old structures that defined Western dominance. His aggressive rhetoric against Western Europe, his attacks on NATO, and his open disdain for Ukraine have left European leaders scrambling. Some analysts, such as Stephen Walt, believe that America’s allies will eventually unite against Trump’s unpredictability. Putin, however, maintains that these European leaders will ultimately “stand at their master’s feet and wag their tails,” regardless of their grievances. The question is: what does this shifting dynamic mean for Russia?

Good with evil

Trump’s radical foreign policy moves have stunned observers. The American president has openly dismissed Ukraine, reducing it to a “burden” that Washington should no longer carry. For Trump, Western Europe is a parasite living off American largesse. His rhetoric, infused with anti-elitist populism, turns the usual Western mantras of democracy and human rights against the very nations that long championed them. The spectacle is grotesque, even for seasoned political analysts.

Read more Trump’s Ukraine wake-up call: Points he’s now making are what Russia said all along

Trump’s disdain for Ukraine is not driven by geopolitical strategy but by domestic calculations. His focus is China, not Eastern Europe. He wants to redirect American attention to trade imbalances, the Arctic, Latin America, and the Indo-Pacific. Yet, Ukraine, framed by Joe Biden’s administration as the defining battle between “good and evil,” has become an ideological lightning rod. The Biden White House staked everything on a victory over Russia. Trump, in typical fashion, seeks to destroy that narrative, turning it inside out.

A West at war with itself

The Trump phenomenon has thrown the Western alliance into turmoil. Western Europe is grappling with its dependence on the United States. Some European leaders talk of “strategic autonomy,” yet they lack the means to achieve it. Others hope to outlast Trump and return to familiar ground. But the old order is crumbling. Washington’s interference in European elections – once a tool of Western hegemony – is now being deployed by Trumpists to push their own agenda. For Trump’s allies, the European Union is an extension of “Biden’s America,” and their mission is to dismantle it from within.

The transatlantic crisis mirrors past ideological battles. In some ways, this resembles the Kulturkampf of 19th-century Germany – the struggle between Otto von Bismarck’s secular state and the Catholic Church. In today’s world, globalist liberals play the role of the papacy, while populists like Trump assume Bismarck’s mantle.

For Russia, this internal Western fracture offers an opportunity – but also a trap. Moscow finds itself ideologically closer to Trump’s America than to the liberal EU. But aligning too closely with Trump carries risks. The upheaval in the United States is not about Russia; it is about America’s own identity crisis. Moscow must be careful not to become a pawn in Washington’s domestic battles.

Read more Trump’s realpolitik: Breaking old alliances, forging new deals

The ‘world majority’ and Russia’s role

The past three years have brought a geopolitical shift: the emergence of what some call the “world majority” – countries that refuse to take sides in the Ukraine conflict and seek to benefit from the West’s decline. Unlike during the Cold War, Washington has failed to rally the Global South against Russia. Instead, many non-Western nations are deepening ties with Moscow, unwilling to follow Washington’s lead.

Meanwhile, within the Western bloc, a new shift is unfolding. Trump’s America is no longer the same force it was during the Cold War. Russia and the US now speak with a degree of mutual courtesy unseen in years. The timing is symbolic, coinciding with the anniversary of the Yalta Conference, where Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin shaped the post-war world. But while this thaw is notable, Russia must be wary of overcommitting to a new alignment with Washington.

Avoiding the temptation of a new ‘partnership’

The West is locked in an existential struggle over its future. Russia must recognise that one faction – the Trump administration – has found it useful to engage with Moscow, but only temporarily. Aligning too closely with Trump’s America risks alienating the very “world majority” that has bolstered Russia’s position globally.

Historically, Russia has often sought Western recognition, sometimes at its own expense. The perception that Moscow always seeks to be acknowledged by the West persists. If Russia rushes to embrace Trump’s overtures while turning its back on its non-Western partners, it will reinforce the stereotype that it craves Western validation above all else. This would be a strategic blunder.

The Ukraine conflict is not about creating a new world order; it is the final chapter of the Cold War. A decisive Russian victory would solidify Moscow’s place as a key power in a multipolar world. But if Russia fails to capitalise on this moment – if it falls into the trap of a new Western engagement – it risks losing its strategic gains.

Read more Russia has won a war against the West: What the Putin-Trump call really means

A new global order in the making

The world is not returning to the old Cold War dynamic. Trump’s attempts to redefine Western alliances are part of a broader, chaotic transformation of global politics. China, the European Union, and Russia all face internal and external pressures that will shape the coming decade. The United States, despite Trump’s ambitions, cannot reshape the world alone.

For Russia, the challenge is clear. It must maintain its independence, avoid entanglements in the West’s ideological battles, and continue building relationships with the non-Western world. Russia has weathered three years of Western sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and economic warfare. Now, as the West fractures, Moscow must chart its own course – resisting the pull of a “new romance” with Washington.

In this unpredictable landscape, only nations with internal stability and strategic patience will emerge as winners. Russia’s path forward lies not in returning to the past, but in shaping a future where it stands as a sovereign force in an increasingly fragmented world.

RT

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.