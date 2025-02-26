Germany's economic recovery hinges on Russian energy, says top official

Getting Germany out of the recession will be one of the top priorities for German chancellor hopeful Friedrich Merz, but for that, he will need access to Russian energy resources, Ralph Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.

"Recession is Germany's main problem. For three years now we have had a terrible economic downfall, which needs to be stopped. Stopping the economic crisis is the main challenge that Merz faces. To achieve that, he will need Russian energy resources and international cooperation. There is just no other way around it," Niemeyer said.

To end the recession, Berlin will also have to interact with Beijing, he added.

"Merz has to be very selective because our economic crisis is very deep. This is the main problem for Germans, not migration or something else," Niemeyer said.

Merz is the head of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) bloc, which won the Bundestag election on Sunday. On Monday, he said that the bloc is preparing for coalition talks to form a bipartisan government with current Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Sputnik

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.