Kremlin orders diplomatic security upgrade following French consulate attack

The Russian Foreign Ministry is taking steps to strengthen security measures for Russian foreign institutions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, there was an explosion near the diplomatic mission. French media reported that unknown persons threw two Molotov cocktails into the consulate's garden.

"Undoubtedly, of course, it is required. And, of course, all necessary measures are being taken along the lines of the diplomatic department in order to draw the attention of the receiving party to the need to strengthen all security measures.

"In general, everything has already been said by our colleagues in the Foreign Ministry," Peskov said, when asked about the explosion on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille and about the strengthening of security measures at Russian diplomatic missions in other countries.

Sputnik

