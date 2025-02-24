Kremlin calls for 'sober' German relations following landmark election

Russia hopes for Germany’s "sober approach" to reality following the elections, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Every time, one would hope for a more sober approach to reality, a more sober approach to what could be issues of mutual interest and mutual benefit. But how it will actually be, we'll see," Peskov told reporters.

The Bundestag snap elections took place on Sunday. The CDU/CSU bloc won the elections with 28.6% of the votes, while the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) came second with 20.8% and Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats came third with 16.4% of the votes.

Sputnik

