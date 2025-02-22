Accused healthcare CEO killer, Luigi Mangione appears in court

Luigi Mangione, who has become a cult hero to some since the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism.

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel and leading police on a five-day manhunt appeared in court Friday.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors and Mangione's defence lawyers provided updates on the status of the case.

Hordes of fans gathered inside the courtroom and outside on the street after the hearing concluded. “We the people want Luigi free!” they shouted.

Earlier this month, Mangione accepted almost $300,000 R5,5 million) from his fans who helped raise funds for his legal defence.

The 26-year-old was seen in the courtroom in a green cable knit sweater over a white shirt. He was transported into the courtroom wearing shackles on his arms and legs, and a bulletproof vest for safety measures.