Wang Yi urges G20 to be a force for global peace, stability

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting that the window for peace was opening in Ukraine, reiterating that China stood for an early and peaceful resolution of the crisis and would continue to play a constructive role in its political settlement.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called on G20 countries to act as a force for world peace and stability.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in his speech at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Johannesburg, the largest city and economic hub of South Africa.

"As G20 foreign ministers gather here today, it is necessary to revisit the consensus reached at the Rio de Janeiro summit, work together as a force for world peace and stability, and build a safer world," he said, noting that China is ready to work with all parties towards that end.

"First, we should work together as guardians of world peace," said Wang. All countries should respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as their independent choice of development path and social system, he stressed.

"We should resolve differences between countries peacefully through dialogue and negotiation, and resolve international and regional hotspot issues politically, without resorting to bloc confrontation or interfering in the internal affairs of other countries," he said, adding that the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, promulgated by China and other countries from the Global South 70 years ago, still wield enormous vitality under the current circumstances.

"Second, we should work together as creators of universal security," Wang said. Mankind is a community with a shared future and an indivisible security community. The security of one country should not be at the expense of the security of others, and the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, he underlined.

"Third, we should work together as defenders of multilateralism," Wang said. He noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War. The more complex the international situation and the more prominent global challenges become, the more important it is to uphold the authority of the UN and give full play to its role, he said.

When talking about the crisis in Ukraine, the Chinese foreign minister said the window for peace is opening, reiterating that China always stands for an early and peaceful resolution of the crisis and will continue to play a constructive role in its political settlement.

As for the Gaza conflict, Wang called for continuous and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement and emphasized that the two-state solution is the only viable solution.

In conclusion, Wang highlighted that this year is the "African moment" of the G20, as the G20 summit will be held on the African continent for the first time since the African Union became a full member.

"We should listen to the voice of Africa, take into account its concerns, support its actions, and make efforts for peace and development on the continent," said Wang.

China firmly supports the African people in independently resolving African issues and opposes external interference in the internal affairs of African countries, he added.

