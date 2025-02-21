Kiev loses over 2740 soldiers in battle with Russia’s central forces.

Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has eliminated more than 2,740 Ukrainian military personnel and 12 tanks over the past week, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 2,740 service people, 12 tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, 28 combat armored vehicles, including six US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 42 vehicles and 40 field artillery pieces, including three Western-made ones, were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia's Sever (North) group has eliminated over 2,255 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Yug (South) group has eliminated up to 1,365 Ukrainian servicepeople over the given period, the ministry said.

The Zapad (West) group has eliminated more than 1,315 Ukrainian military personnel and the Vostok (East) group has eliminated more than 1,100 Ukrainian troops, the statement read.

More than 460 Ukrainian service people were eliminated by Russia's Dnepr group of forces, along with 43 motor vehicles and seven self-propelled artillery guns.

The ministry added that 58 Ukrainian servicemen had surrendered to Russian forces along the entire front line in the past week.

Additionally, Russian air defence systems have shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft, 790 drones, 36 US-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 17 French-made Hammer aerial bombs, and two JDAM guided aerial bombs.

Over the past week, the Russian armed forces have carried out 11 strikes on energy facilities and port infrastructure that supported Ukraine's defence industry.

Sputnik

