Is this what my child's life was worth? - Parents of Luke Smith express disappointment over killer's sentence

The parents of Luke Smith, 21, who died following an assault in Wellington, New Zealand have expressed disappointment at the sentence handed to their son's killer. Brian Smith and his wife Natasha Smith.

The parents of Luke Smith who died following an assault in New Zealand have expressed disappointment at the sentence handed to their son's killer.

Siale Siale, 30, a boxer pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of Smith.

He was sentenced to two years and three months imprisonment on Thursday in the Wellington High Court.

The 21-year-old died on October 7, 2024, following an assault on Courtenay Place in Wellington, two days earlier.

Smith moved to Upper Hutt in Wellington, New Zealand in February 2024 with his parents Natasha and Brian.

The family had been hoping for a better life as expats.

However, tragedy befell the Smiths when Luke's life was tragically cut short.

Smith died following a single blow to his head.

His funeral took place in the Eastern Cape in November following efforts to raise money to bring his body back to South Africa.

The court heard that Smith had been talking to two females when Siale asked him what he was looking at.

The Post reported that Siale punched him in the jaw and Smith fell unconscious.

Smith was placed on life support and later succumbed to his injuries.

The court ordered that an emotional harm reparation of $10,000 be paid to the Smith family.

Speaking about the sentence Natasha told IOL that her son was gone and there was nothing more that they could do to bring him back.

"We are broken and lost following what we thought was a lenient sentence. Is this what my child's life was worth?

"I am disappointed in the fact because it seems that lives don't matter."

She said the court heard that Siale, had a traumatic childhood, suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, and was undergoing anger management, which led to the sentence.

However, it was cold comfort for the Smiths.

She said the reparation money would be used to raise awareness about safety in the community.

"Because we don't want another child or another family to go through what we went through."

"My son may be gone but his name can be used for good and to raise awareness."

The couple returned to New Zealand shortly after their son's funeral.

They said they were uncertain about their future there for now.

"But we are trusting God to guide our path. However, we do hope to one day see ourselves back in South Africa, where my son's body is buried."

