Xinhua think tank report highlights Chinese solutions to global challenges

With its rapid development and growing international influence, China has been increasingly engaging in global affairs, offering Chinese solutions to global challenges such as poverty and climate change in both concept and action, said a Xinhua think tank report released on Tuesday.

The report, titled "Promoting the Development and Progress of Human Civilization through Exchange and Mutual Learning," was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

By 2020, China's large-scale anti-poverty campaign had lifted 98.99 million rural residents out of poverty, marking a monumental victory in the fight against poverty, which is also a common question for international economic governance.

As the world's largest developing country, China has always closely linked its growth with global development. According to the report, China has supported over 6,000 projects for livelihood improvement in numerous developing countries.

Chinese hybrid rice has been introduced to nearly 70 countries across five continents. Juncao – a China-originated technology that uses grass instead of timber as a substrate when growing mushrooms – has been promoted in over 100 countries, according to the report.

Regarding climate change response, China made a commitment in 2020 to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, meaning that China will cut carbon emission intensity more than any other country in the world and move from carbon peak to carbon neutrality in the shortest span in history, the report said.

It added that China had established the world's largest carbon market. The country's installed capacity for hydropower, wind power, solar power and biomass power generation is the highest in the world, and its production of new energy vehicles has topped the world for 10 consecutive years.

China has also been introducing more global public goods that embody Chinese wisdom and serve the development of all humanity, the report said.

In 2021, in response to anti-globalisation trends, China proposed the Global Development Initiative, which has been echoed by an increasing number of countries and regions around the world. Under the initiative, more than 30 cooperation platforms have been established, with over 1,100 projects launched, covering all 17 of the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

