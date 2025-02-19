WATCH: Miraculous escape for passengers after Delta Airlines plane crash lands, bursts into flames

In the shocking footage that has gone viral on social media, the plane can be seen skidding to a halt on the Toronto Pearson International Airport runway and then bursting into flames.

Delta Airlines has confirmed that all passengers aboard a flight that crash landed in Canada have survived. The flight was carrying a total of 80 people – 76 passengers and four crew. The aircraft was travelling from Minneapolis to Canada.

In a statement, the US airline company said 21 injured passengers were initially transported to local hospitals with 19 being discharged so far.

Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, said the company's most pressing priority is to take care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved.

"We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them," he added.

Delta said flights resumed with two flights using a larger aircraft to allow for greater arrival and departure capacity.

The airline said travel waiver remains in effect on Delta.com for YYZ customers for travel until February 20.

Last month, 67 people were killed following a mid-air collision between a UH-60 Black Hawk and an American Airlines flight. The helicopter had been on a training exercise with three soldiers while the plan was about to land at the Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington.

IOL