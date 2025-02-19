Bonnie Blue who slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours might be pregnant, so who is the baby daddy?
Is Bonnie Blue pregnant? Speculations surround the OnlyFans star who broke the world recoed for sleeping with over 1,000 men in 12 hours.
Image: X
Bonnie Blue - real name Tia Billinger - an OnlyFans star from the UK broke the world record for having sex with 1,057 in 12 hours.
Now the rumour mill is stirring once again with whispers that the 25-year-old porn star might be pregnant, and people are dying to know who the father could be.
She recently turned to her Instagram stories to post a photo of pickles wrapped in chocolate sauce and sprinkles, as well as dry noodles and chicken nuggets. This unusual meal is usually consumed by those with an unconventional palate or someone who is pregnant.
Many flocked to X, speculating that she may be pregnant and wondering who the father might be, since she freely talks about having sex with hundreds of guys for her work.
"Did you get Bonnie Blue pregnant? Number 567, it might be you," reads one of the comments.
Referring to a massive crowd of people, one individual said the porn star's baby's father could be in there. "All the potential dads at the Bonnie Blue baby gender reveal."
Adding on to the humour, someone else joked: "Working out who got Bonnie Blue pregnant will be like trying to guess which baked bean made you fart."
"Finding out who the dad of Bonnie Blue's kid will be a harder job it was figuring out who Jack the Ripper was," reads another post.
Another person on the Elon Musk-owned platform speculated who the ethnicity of the child: "If the rumours are true and Bonnie Blue is pregnant then that's quite possibly the grimmest news of 2025 and won't be beaten all year. Over 1,000 potential baby dads out there, with the poor baby's race ranging from English to Pakistani to Nigerian. That poor kid man."
IOL
Get your news on the go, join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.