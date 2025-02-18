'China Travel with Chinese Films' initiative launches in Beijing

The launch ceremony of the "China Travel with Chinese Films" initiative took place on Monday at the China National Film Museum in Beijing.

As several Chinese films, including Ne Zha II, Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, and Detective Chinatown 1900, garner international attention, the launch ceremony of the "China Travel with Chinese Films" initiative took place on Monday at the China National Film Museum in Beijing.

The initiative aims to leverage the international success of Chinese New Year blockbusters with the series of recent visa-free transit policies to attract more overseas visitors to China.

The event was hosted by the China Film Administration and China Media Group (CMG) and organised by China Global Television Network (CGTN) and the Film Channel Program Center.

It focuses on promoting "film + tourism" by integrating Chinese film screenings, international film festivals, and overseas Chinese film festivals to encourage foreign audiences to experience China through cinematic storytelling.

By fostering innovative collaboration between the film and tourism industries, the initiative seeks to develop themed travel routes that offer immersive experiences in both movie culture and China's natural and cultural landscapes, effectively linking media exposure with consumer engagement.

Jiang Qiudi, head of CMG’s Europe Bureau, stated that CMG will leverage its global network of foreign correspondents and partnerships with hundreds of international media outlets and social platforms to promote the initiative.

CMG plans to expand the reach and influence of the initiative, strengthen collaborations with international film institutions, and establish flagship events showcasing excellent Chinese films to further solidify the global presence of Chinese cinema.

Filmmakers and production teams behind this year's New Year blockbusters shared the latest updates on box office performance around the world.

The event was attended by representatives from CMG, the Film Bureau of the Publicity Department of CPC Central Committee, major Chinese film production and distribution companies, film studios, travel agencies, and the Silk Road International Film Festival.