Israel army says killed Hamas commander in Lebanon for planning attacks

Lebanese official media said the strike killed one person, a day ahead of a deadline in a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said it killed a Hamas commander in an air strike in southern Lebanon on Monday, accusing him of planning attacks against Israel from Lebanese territory.

"Mohammed Shahine was killed after recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the state of Israel," the military said in a statement, adding that he was killed in the Sidon area.

"Shahine was a significant source of knowledge within the terrorist organisation and was responsible throughout the war for various terror attacks, and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli civilians."

The strike on Lebanon comes on the eve of a deadline in a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged sponsors of the agreement to pressure Israel into withdrawing troops by Tuesday's deadline.

AFP

