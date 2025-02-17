US President Donald Trump will help Europe to become 'normal again' - AfD Lawmaker.

US President Donald Trump will help make Europe "normal again" and take into account Russia's interests in the region, Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and Bundestag member Kay Gottschalk told RIA Novosti.

"I think it will work with Donald Trump, we must start to become normal again, to talk and accept Russia's interest in Europe," Gottschalk said when asked about the future of Europe's security.

Gottschalk stressed that "it's now time to be realistic again," while the US Democrats were unrealistic. The politician expressed his belief that Trump would "stop wars" and not start new ones.

The AfD member also said that "we need a NATO for Europe" as a protective shield, as Germany does not want to possess nuclear weapons.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the AfD has consistently advocated stopping arms supplies to Ukraine and seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The AfD's opponents accuse the party of having close ties to Russia. US entrepreneur and Trump ally Elon Musk has publicly backed the AfD, saying it is the only party that can save the future of Germany and all of Europe.

Germans will vote in a snap federal election on February 23. According to a survey conducted by the INSA institute, the AfD’s rating was 22% three weeks before the early Bundestag elections, and the gap with the leading bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) narrowed to 7 percentage points.

Sputnik

