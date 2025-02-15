Pope Francis reportedly enjoys peaceful night in hospital while battling bronchitis

A candle with a picture of Pope Francis is set at the bottom of a statue of Pope John Paul II at the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalised for tests and treatment for bronchitis in Rome, on February 15.

Pope Francis passed a "peaceful night" in the hospital as his tests and treatment for bronchitis continue, a Vatican spokesman said Saturday.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday for treatment for what the Vatican called "ongoing bronchitis", while planned audiences for Saturday and Sunday were cancelled.

"Pope Francis spent a peaceful night and slept well," Vatican spokesman Matteo Brunei told journalists.

"This morning he had breakfast and read some newspapers. Tests and therapies continue," he said.

Ahead of his hospitalisation, Francis had been seen breathless while reading speeches aloud and had delegated officials to read them on his behalf.

The Vatican said Friday night initial tests on the pontiff indicated a "respiratory tract infection," with Francis' condition "stable, with a slight fever".

The Argentine pontiff, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has increasingly been plagued by health issues in recent years, despite continuing to maintain a busy schedule.

A bronchitis sent him to the hospital in March 2023 for three nights, while another caused him to cancel a December 2023 visit to Dubai for climate talks.

The pope had hernia surgery in June 2023 and in 2021 underwent an operation for a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine.

Since 2022, the pope has relied on a wheelchair due to persistent knee pain and a cane during rare moments standing up.

AFP