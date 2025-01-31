Russia signals major policy shift on Taliban terror status

Work is in progress in Russia to lift the designation of the Taliban as a terrorist organisation.

Work is in progress in Russia to lift the designation of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) as a terrorist organisation, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

"A law 'On the Amendment of Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation' was passed in December 2024. The text of the law is accessible to the public," the ministry said.

The document outlines the mechanism for suspending terrorist designation, which can be applied to the Taliban, the ministry explained.

"At this stage, obviously, we will refrain from publicly elaborating on the internal legal process. But the process is ongoing. We will let you know once the decision is taken," the ministry added.

Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has confirmed Russia's readiness to build up effective political dialogue with Afghanistan. A motion to delist the Taliban as a terrorist organisation has been submitted to the lower house of parliament.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after toppling the US-backed government as US and NATO troops hastily withdrew from the country after almost 20 years of presence there. Numerous countries and international organisations responded to the militant takeover by cutting aid to and ties with Kabul.

Sputnik