Sanctions delay Turkey's nuclear power dreams as Siemens halts equipment supply

Western sanctions affected the construction rate of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, severely delaying the delivery of power equipment by German engine maker Siemens, Russian Ambassador in Ankara Aleksei Erkhov told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, the sanctions have affected the speed of the NPP's construction. In particular, the delivery of power equipment by German company Siemens suffered a serious delay," Erkhov said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in October that Siemens Energy had violated its contractual obligations to supply switchgear equipment to the first Akkuyu unit. Replacement gear was promptly ordered from friendly countries.

"We had to change the supplier. This took some time and is likely to affect the completion rates of some work and of the entire project. The experts are assessing the potential impact," the ambassador said.

Akkuyu NPP is Russia and Turkey's largest joint project. Once all four VVER-1200 reactors are commissioned, the power plant will generate about 35 billion kWh per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The launch of the first reactor is scheduled for 2025.

Sputnik