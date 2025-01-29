Televangelist Kenneth Copeland claims deal with God ensures he will live to 120 years old

Kenneth Copeland addresses his congregation, sharing his faith-driven journey to recovery and his plans for the future.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland has made a bold proclamation that he will live to 120 years of age, citing a covenant he claims to have made with God. Speaking on Christmas Eve last year at Eagle Mountain International Church in Texas, the 88-year-old detailed his recent health challenges and unwavering faith.

“I had what some people would call a bad year,” Copeland admitted, referring to a ruptured appendix that left him hospitalised for ten days. The medical scare, which included a surgical procedure, marked his first extended hospital stay.

Known for his lavish lifestyle and the use of private jets for ministry, Copeland recounted how humour helped him stay positive. “I had to keep doing that to keep from getting depressed and down and off my faith in that hospital, but I’ve come out to the end of it in good health,” he told his congregation.

Despite the ordeal, Copeland expressed confidence in his recovery, attributing it to divine intervention. “I know as well as I know my name, the Master carried me, watched over me, took care of me, and didn’t let somebody slip up,” he said.

The televangelist claimed his assurance in survival stemmed from a covenant with God, predicting that he will live until December 6, 2056. “I’ll see you all later. I’m out of here, 120 years old,” he declared.

Copeland, who founded Eagle Mountain International Church in 1986, has been a controversial figure in Christian circles, often criticised for blending ministry with opulence. His latest statements have sparked debate, particularly his declarations about future global and political events.

He predicted that 2025 will see reduced storm activity but increased political tensions, attributing this to what he described as the opposition party fighting for its survival rather than serving the people.

“Midterms, that’s what now,” he said, urging congregants to remain vigilant and intentional in both their spiritual and political lives.

Copeland’s vision extends beyond his personal longevity. He shared plans for yearly themes up to 2029, tying them to faith and divine purpose. “2024 was [a] victory, sure. 2025 the nation comes alive. 2026 the big fix. 2028 we go through the gate. 2029 all things will be divine,” he outlined, though no clarity was provided for 2027.

The televangelist’s optimistic outlook and claims of a long life have drawn mixed reactions, with some lauding his faith and others questioning the broader implications of his statements.

IOL