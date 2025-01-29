Russian defence systems thwart major Ukrainian drone offensive

Russian air defence systems have destroyed 104 Ukrainian drones overnight over the Kursk, Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver, Belgorod, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaluga, Rostov and Leningrad regions, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the past night, air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 104 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 47 over the Kursk Region, 27 over the Bryansk Region, 11 over the Smolensk Region, seven over the Tver Region, four over the Belgorod Region, three over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, three over the Kaluga Region, one over the Rostov Region and one over the Leningrad Region," the ministry said.

