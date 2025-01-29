CMG holds fifth rehearsal for 2025 Spring Festival Gala

China Media Group (CMG) held the fifth rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala on Sunday to further hone the widely anticipated grand show on the eve of the Chinese New Year.

The program featured a variety of exciting performances, including singing, dancing, crosstalk, sketches, opera, martial arts and magic. The coordination between the main venue and four sub-venues was seamless, blending traditional culture with modern elements.

Highlights of the rehearsal include a song by singers from China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), who extended their best wishes to the GBA.

In addition to the main venue in Beijing, four locations across country, namely the Chongqing Municipality, Wuhan City in Hubei Province, Lhasa City in the Xizang Autonomous Region, and Wuxi City in Jiangsu Province, will serve as sub-venues.

The gala, also known as "Chunwan" in Chinese, has been broadcast live annually since 1983 and is seen as a major cultural symbol for the traditional Chinese New Year celebrations in China.

This year's event will be aired on January 28, the eve of the Chinese New Year. It will also be the first edition since Spring Festival's successful inclusion on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

CGTN