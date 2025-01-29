15 people killed in stampede in India's Maha Kumbh festival

IOL Pilgrims gather to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025. A stampede at the world's largest religious gathering killed at least 15 people with many more injured, a doctor at the Kumbh Mela festival in northern India told AFP. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) Image: AFP

A pre-dawn stampede at the world's largest religious gathering killed at least 15 people in India Wednesday, with many more injured after a surging crowd spilled out of a police cordon and trampled bystanders. Deadly crowd incidents are frequent occurrences at Indian religious festivals, including the Kumbh Mela, which attracts tens of millions of devotees every 12 years to the northern city of Prayagraj. As pilgrims rushed to participate in a sacred day of ritual bathing, people sleeping and sitting on the ground near the rivers told AFP they were trampled by huge swells of devotees coming towards them in the darkness. "I was sitting near a barricade, and during the pushing and shoving, the entire crowd fell on top of me, trampling me as it moved forward," Pilgrim Renu Devi, 48, told AFP.

IOL Police personnel assist a victim of stampede, during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025. A deadly stampede on January 29, hit India's Kumbh Mela, a vast Hindu festival held by the banks of the Ganges river that 400 million pilgrims are expected to visit over its six-week duration. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) Image: AFP

"When the crowd surged, elderly people and women were crushed, and no one came forward to help." Rescue teams carrying victims from the accident site weaved through piles of clothes, shoes, and other discarded belongings. Police were seen carrying stretchers bearing the bodies of victims draped with thick blankets. "At least 15 people" were killed, a doctor at a hospital tending to survivors told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media. Authorities have yet to officially confirm any deaths in the stampede, which took place around 1:00 am. Dozens of relatives were anxiously waiting for news outside a large tent serving as a purpose-built hospital for the festival around one kilometer (0.6 miles) from the disaster site. - 'Please cooperate' - The six-week Kumbh Mela is the biggest Hindu religious calendar milestone. Wednesday marks one of the holiest days in the festival when saffron-clad holy men lead millions in a sin-cleansing bathing ritual at the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers. Instead, officials were strolling the festival with loudhailers pleading with pilgrims to avoid the disaster site and bathe at other locations. "We humbly request all devotees do not come to the main bathing spot," said one festival staffer, his voice crackling through his megaphone. "Please cooperate with security personnel."

