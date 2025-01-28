Call for young actors to be trained in Moscow

Young drama theatre actors from BRICS+ countries will undergo training at one of the best theatre universities in Russia.

The InteRussia fellowship programme is implemented by ANO "Mezhdunarodniki" together with the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts – GITIS, and TV BRICS with financial support from the Presidential Grant Foundation.

The InteRussia fellowship in the field of theatre arts will take place from 24 August to 4 October, and applications for participation can be submitted from 27 January to 1 June. The programme is intended for young professionals from 21 to 35 years old: senior students of theatre schools, educational institutions for acting, professional actors.

Young people from Argentina, Brazil, China, South Africa, India, Iran, and other BRICS+ countries are expected to come to Moscow.

"TV BRICS has a wide network of partners in the field of culture and education in the BRICS+ countries, who show a high interest in Russia and its creative achievements. Today, universities in Brazil, India, South Africa, Iran, including members of the BRICS Network University, as well as a number of film festivals cooperate with the international media network.

“In 2024, with the participation of TV BRICS, the first theatre arts InteRussia fellowship was held. The introduction of foreign guests to the traditions of Russian theatre was very successful, as TV BRICS described in its documentary ‘Worthy of Applause: New Roles for BRICS+ Actors’. We are happy to continue this large-scale information and communication project aimed at strengthening international humanitarian cooperation" Daria Ivankova, Director of International Cooperation Department of TV BRICS.

The fellowship of theatre actors from foreign countries will be held on the basis of the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts.

GITIS teachers will conduct trainings on acting and stage movement, tell the history of Russian theatre and the creative path of the famous director and teacher Konstantin Stanislavsky, his system and students. Fellowship participants will also visit performances of Moscow theatres.

"GITIS has a great experience of cooperation with foreign actors and directors, and today we have students from almost 30 countries, but even for us the ‘BRICS+ School’ proposed by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund was a very bold experiment: young actors from seven countries came to learn about Stanislavsky's system in the birthplace of the theatrical genius, to present the results of the theatre laboratory together and on one stage in 28 days.

“Stanislavsky's theatrical language united representatives of different countries, continents, different religions, speaking different languages. We are very grateful to the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund for their trust, excitement and inspiration! We are ready to continue!"

The InteRussia fellowship programme was launched in 2021 by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund. The project's mission is to strengthen and deepen scientific, social, and cultural ties, creating conditions for constructive dialogue between young specialists from Russia and foreign countries.

InteRussia fellowship in the field of theatre art has proven to be in demand – interest from BRICS countries was even higher than we expected. This year we are modernising the programme: its duration will be extended by two weeks, which will give participants more opportunities for in-depth study of Russian theatre methods, practical work with teachers from GITIS and strengthening professional contacts.

The expanded format will provide not only new knowledge, but also an opportunity to build strong ties, which is especially important for international theatre interaction", said Sergey OrlovDeputy Executive Director of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

In 2024, with the participation of TV BRICS, InteRussia fellowships were held for young drama theatre artists from the BRICS countries and energy professionals from Latin America.