Blinken accused of pushing US towards war with Russia, claims Tucker Carlson

US journalist Tucker Carlson said on Monday that the former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had actually led the Biden administration, trying to fuel a war between the United States and Russia.

"I know that in the last two months, Blinken did everything he could to accelerate the war between the US and Russia, which should be illegal," Carlson said in an interview with journalist Matt Taibi.

Carlson said that Blinken was "demonstrably evil and also stupid."

He pointed out that he saw "Blinken’s fingerprints" everywhere.

Carlson also expressed confidence that Blinken de-facto had led the Biden administration and played the role of the president in the months. He also stressed that Blinken was pushing for a real war with Russia.

Sputnik