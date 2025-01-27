Colombia agrees to accept deportation flights from the US - White House

Colombia agreed to accept flights with migrants being deported from the US.

Colombia agreed to accept flights with migrants being deported from the US, so sanctions previously announced by US President Donald Trump will not go into effect if Bogota continues to accept them, the White House said on Monday.

"The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay," the statement says.

Previously drafted US tariffs and sanctions against Bogota will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honour the agreement, the White House said.

At the same time, visa sanctions against Colombia will remain in place until the first plane carrying migrants expelled from the US lands, the US administration noted.

