US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump press chief

More than 500 migrants have been arrested and deported hundreds in a mass operation just days into President Donald Trump's second administration. Image: Peter Zay / AFP

US authorities arrested 538 migrants and deported hundreds in a mass operation just days into President Donald Trump's second administration, his press secretary said late Thursday. "The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals," Karoline Leavitt said in a post on social platform X, adding "hundreds" were deported by military aircraft. "The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," she said.

Trump promised a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling entry to the United States. On Thursday Newark city mayor Ras J. Baraka said in a statement that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents "raided a local establishment... detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant". The mayor said one of those detained during the raid was a US military veteran, "this egregious act is in plain violation" of the US Constitution. An ICE post on X said: "Enforcement update ... 538 arrests, 373 detainers lodged".