Putin 'ready to meet' Trump for Ukraine peace talks, Kremlin confirms

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for contact with US President Donald Trump, Moscow is waiting for signals and will inform about a possible conversation in due time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that Trump said that he wants to meet with Putin "immediately" to discuss a potential peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"Listen, Putin is ready, we are waiting for signals, everyone is ready ... As soon as, if something happens, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.

Sputnik