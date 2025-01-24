PKK attack kills two Iraqi border guards near Turkish border

Iraqi border forces were carrying out their duties securing the Iraq-Turkish border when they were fired at by 'terrorists' from the banned PKK organisation.

A shooting which officials blamed on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) killed two Iraqi border guards on Friday near the Turkish boundary in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, Iraq's interior ministry said.

The PKK, which has fought a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, has several positions in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region, which also hosts Turkish military bases used to strike Kurdish insurgents.

"When the Iraqi border forces were carrying out their duties securing the Iraqi Turkish border ... they were fired at by terrorists from the banned PKK organisation in Zakho district," the interior ministry said in a statement.

The two guards were killed and a third wounded, it added.

A border guard official told AFP that the guards were patrolling a village near the Turkish border when the "shooting and clashes" with the PKK took place.

Baghdad deploys federal guards along its border with Turkey in coordination with the government of the Kurdistan region and its forces, the peshmerga.

The Iraqi federal authorities in Baghdad have recently sharpened their tone against the PKK. Last year, Baghdad quietly listed the group as a "banned organisation" - though Ankara demands that the Iraqi government do more in the fight against the militant group.

Ankara along with the US deems the PKK a "terrorist" organisation.

Turkey has conducted hundreds of strikes against PKK fighters in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

