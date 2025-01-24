Deadly Russian strike near Kyiv kills two as Trump threatens sanctions

A memorial being held for two people killed in a Russian aerial attack near Ukraine's capital.

Russian aerial attacks near Ukraine's capital killed two people and wounded at least two others, a Kyiv region official said Friday.

"Unfortunately, two people died as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region," Mykola Kalashnyk, the acting head of Kyiv's regional military administration, said on Telegram.

He added that at least two others were injured in a fire at a residential building.

"The lists of victims of the attack are being clarified, and they are being provided with all necessary medical assistance," he said.

The attack came as Russian authorities said they repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow.

Moscow and Kyiv are vying for advantage ahead of possible negotiations in the early days of US President Donald Trump's administration.

Prior to his inauguration, Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war immediately upon taking office, raising expectations he would leverage aid to force Kyiv to make concessions to Russia, which invaded in February 2022.

But this week he stepped up pressure on Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to make a deal, threatening tougher economic measures if Moscow does not agree to end the nearly three-year-old war.

During a Fox News interview on Thursday, Trump said: "If they don't settle this war soon, like almost immediately, I'm going to put massive tariffs on Russia, and massive taxes, and also big sanctions.

"And I don't want to do that. You know, I love the Russian people. They're great people. I don't want to do that. But we got to get this war ended, and if they don't make a settlement, like fast."

