Japanese man arrested for kicking rabbit as police probe 77 other deaths

Japanese police said Thursday that they arrested a man for kicking a rabbit, as authorities probe the deaths of more than 70 bunnies on an island well-known for its large rabbit population.

The incident took place on Okunoshima island in Hiroshima prefecture, where more than 1,000 rabbits frolic freely and are fed by tourists, according to its website.

Riku Hotta, from east of Kyoto, was "arrested on suspicion of kicking a rabbit" on Tuesday, a police spokesman told AFP. The animal later reportedly died.

Media reports said that police were investigating whether the 25-year-old man was also linked to the discovery of 77 rabbit carcasses on the island since late November.

"The cause of death could be an infectious disease, cold weather, or a human-related factor, but it is not clear at this point," the environment ministry said on Monday.

"We are investigating the cause in consultation with veterinarians and relevant organisations, while strengthening monitoring" of the situation, the ministry said.

Okunoshima island was the site of a poison gas factory during World War II and now houses a museum.

Thanks to rabbits' famously high reproduction rates, the island is now a "place to seek good fortune for your own family's fertility," according to its website.

