CMG holds fourth rehearsal for 2025 Spring Festival Gala

China Media Group (CMG) held the fourth rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala on Wednesday to further hone the widely anticipated grand show on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The rehearsal featured singing, dancing, and traditional operas, with the performers fully prepared and delivering outstanding performances. The organisation of the gala was meticulously refined and more smoothly coordinated. The entire atmosphere of the gala rehearsal was infused with joy, laughter, and a vibrant Spring Festival spirit.

Highlights of the gala included a song on the endeavours of Chinese modernisation performed by grassroots workers, a heartwarming song accompanied by touching visual effects, and traditional Chinese operas presented by renowned artists and young apprentices.

In addition to the main venue in Beijing, four locations across country, namely the Chongqing Municipality, Wuhan City in Hubei Province, Lhasa City in the Xizang Autonomous Region, and Wuxi City in Jiangsu Province, will serve as sub-venues.

The gala, also known as "Chunwan" in Chinese, has been broadcast live annually since 1983 and is seen as a major cultural symbol for the traditional Chinese New Year celebrations in China.

This year's event will be aired on January 28, the eve of the lunar New Year. It will also be the first edition since Spring Festival's successful inclusion on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

CGTN