China to intensify cooperation with BRICS despite Trump's threats - Foreign Ministry

Trump has threatened BRICS countries with 100 percent tariffs if they do not abandon their plans to create an alternative currency that would rival the dollar on a global market.

China is ready to continue deepening business cooperation in various fields with its BRICS partners amid US President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Trump has threatened BRICS countries with 100% tariffs if they do not abandon their plans to create an alternative currency that would rival the dollar on a global market. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is too early to talk about the creation of a unified BRICS currency and isn't one of the primary goals of the association at the moment.

"China is prepared to further deepen business cooperation in various areas with its BRICS partners and contribute more to stable growth in the global economy," Mao said, commenting on Trump's remarks.

The diplomat reminded that BRICS advocates for openness, inclusiveness, mutually beneficial cooperation, does not engage in bloc confrontation. The goal of BRICS is to achieve common development and universal prosperity, Mao added.

BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

