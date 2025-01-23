Anant Singh joins the World Economic Forum’s Global Arts and Culture Council

Anant Singh and award-winning musician, Angelique Kidjo at the inaugural Global Arts and Culture Council Meeting Image: Supplied

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has unveiled its Global Arts and Culture Council (GACC), launched at the organisation's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Renowned South African filmmaker Anant Singh has been appointed as a member of this prestigious Council, joining an illustrious group of global cultural leaders. Established by WEF co-founders Mrs Hilde Schwab and Professor Klaus Schwab, the Council aims to harness the power of creativity to shape a more unified and prosperous future in an increasingly interconnected society. Other notable members include Academy Award-winning filmmaker and gender equality advocate Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Chair of the British Museum George Osborne, world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli, celebrated soprano and WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health Renée Fleming, Misty Copeland, acclaimed dancer and author, and Nile Rodgers, musician and founder of the We Are Family Foundation.

Anant Singh and SA Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana at the reception hosted by Brand South Africa. Image: Supplied