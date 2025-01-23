Anant Singh joins the World Economic Forum’s Global Arts and Culture Council
Anant Singh and award-winning musician, Angelique Kidjo at the inaugural Global Arts and Culture Council Meeting
Image: Supplied
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has unveiled its Global Arts and Culture Council (GACC), launched at the organisation's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Renowned South African filmmaker Anant Singh has been appointed as a member of this prestigious Council, joining an illustrious group of global cultural leaders.
Established by WEF co-founders Mrs Hilde Schwab and Professor Klaus Schwab, the Council aims to harness the power of creativity to shape a more unified and prosperous future in an increasingly interconnected society.
Other notable members include Academy Award-winning filmmaker and gender equality advocate Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Chair of the British Museum George Osborne, world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli, celebrated soprano and WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health Renée Fleming, Misty Copeland, acclaimed dancer and author, and Nile Rodgers, musician and founder of the We Are Family Foundation.
Anant Singh and SA Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana at the reception hosted by Brand South Africa.
Image: Supplied
The GACC reflects a transformative moment as the world shifts from the industrial era to a more intelligent and connected age, with arts and culture playing a pivotal role in inspiring global unity and understanding.
Singh remarked on the importance of the Council, saying:
“Artists and the creative community around the world are the voice of the people and the custodians of humanity’s storytelling.
“The Global Arts and Culture Council is vitally important in a fractious world where the voice and expressions of artists need to be heard in order to contribute to the dialogues of the journeys of millions of people. It was also a pleasure to attend the first plenary session of President Ramaphosa where he addressed the delegates in advance of the G20 Summit in South Africa in November. The G20 Summit presents an exceptional opportunity for us to showcase our remarkable country and its people to the world.”
Singh is set to participate in a panel discussion today, 23 January, titled *”An Artist’s Path Out of Injustice.”
Known for his powerful films addressing social injustices, including apartheid, HIV/AIDS, and gender-based violence, Singh has long used cinema as a platform for advocacy.
This year marks Singh's 25th consecutive attendance at the WEF Annual Meeting since receiving the prestigious Crystal Award in 2001.
