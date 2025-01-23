Employers globally are prioritising analytical thinking, resilience, and technological literacy as the top skills for 2025.

As global industries adapt to rapid technological and economic shifts, the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Jobs of the Future 2025 report has identified key workforce skills for the coming years.

The findings, based on input from over 1,000 employers across 55 economies, highlight analytical thinking, resilience, and agility as the most sought-after abilities.

Employers continue to prioritise cognitive and adaptive skills, with analytical thinking topping the list at 69%. This is followed by resilience, flexibility, and agility (67%), and leadership and social influence (61%), underscoring the importance of problem-solving and interpersonal capabilities in a rapidly evolving job market.

The fourth and fifth most-valued skills — creative thinking (57%) and motivation paired with self-awareness (52%) — indicate a growing demand for innovation and emotional intelligence.

These rankings reflect an increasing emphasis on fostering a collaborative, innovative, and adaptable workforce, according to the report.