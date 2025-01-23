Employers globally are prioritising analytical thinking, resilience, and technological literacy as the top skills for 2025.
Image: SUWANNAR KAWILA / Canva Free
As global industries adapt to rapid technological and economic shifts, the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Jobs of the Future 2025 report has identified key workforce skills for the coming years.
The findings, based on input from over 1,000 employers across 55 economies, highlight analytical thinking, resilience, and agility as the most sought-after abilities.
Employers continue to prioritise cognitive and adaptive skills, with analytical thinking topping the list at 69%. This is followed by resilience, flexibility, and agility (67%), and leadership and social influence (61%), underscoring the importance of problem-solving and interpersonal capabilities in a rapidly evolving job market.
The fourth and fifth most-valued skills — creative thinking (57%) and motivation paired with self-awareness (52%) — indicate a growing demand for innovation and emotional intelligence.
These rankings reflect an increasing emphasis on fostering a collaborative, innovative, and adaptable workforce, according to the report.
Share of employers who consider the stated skills to be core skills for their workforce.
Image: WEF Future of Jobs Report 2025
Technological literacy, a skill deemed crucial by 51% of respondents, further illustrates the shift toward digital capabilities. AI, big data (45%), and programming (17%) have seen significant growth in relevance, particularly within the Information and Technology Services sector, which has doubled its focus on programming compared to the global average.
The Telecommunications industry leads in prioritising design, user experience, and cybersecurity, demonstrating its response to the complexities of digital transformation.
Certain industries show unique skill preferences. For example, the Mining and Metals sector places a stronger emphasis on environmental stewardship, with 50% of respondents identifying it as a core skill — 2.5 times the global average. Similarly, curiosity and lifelong learning are especially valued in Insurance and Pensions Management, where 83% of respondents prioritised them.
Despite these variations, the overarching trend is a growing integration of cognitive and technical abilities with resilience, emotional intelligence, and leadership. Compared to the 2023 edition, skills like leadership and social influence, AI and big data, and service orientation have seen the most notable increases in importance.
Meanwhile, traditional skills such as dependability, attention to detail, and quality control have diminished in relevance, reflecting evolving organisational priorities.
The report’s findings emphasise the urgent need for educational reform and upskilling initiatives to prepare workers for emerging roles in AI, big data, and other tech-driven fields. Without proactive measures, the global workforce may struggle to meet the demands of future economies.
