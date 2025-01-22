WHO urges USA to reconsider withdrawal amid global health concerns

WHO expresses hope that the USA will reconsider its withdrawal, highlighting the importance of collaboration in global health efforts. Picture: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes the United States of America will reconsider its intention to withdraw from the organisation.

This week, President Donald Trump moved to withdraw the United States from the WHO.

WHO said it plays an important role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go.

The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing its work ever since, alongside 193 other member states, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board.

“For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats,” the WHO said.

“Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO.”

It said that with the participation of the United States and other member states, the WHO has over the past seven years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform its accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries. This work continues.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.”

Trump’s executive order reads: “The United States noticed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 due to the organization’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.

“In addition, the WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300% of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90% less to the WHO.”

It also said: “The United States intends to withdraw from the WHO. The Presidential Letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations signed on January 20, 2021, that retracted the United States’ July 6, 2020, notification of withdrawal is revoked.

“The Secretary of State shall immediately inform the Secretary-General of the United Nations, any other applicable depositary, and the leadership of the WHO of the withdrawal.

“While withdrawal is in progress, the Secretary of State will cease negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the amendments to the International Health Regulations, and actions taken to effectuate such agreement and amendments will have no binding force on the United States.”

[email protected]