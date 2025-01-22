Putin, Egyptian President discuss progress on major joint projects - Kremlin

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi discussed the progress of major joint projects.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi discussed the progress of major joint projects, including the construction of the nuclear power plant and the creation of a Russian industrial zone, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Topical issues of development of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, agricultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as the progress of major joint projects, including the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant, El Dabaa, and the creation of the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area, were thoroughly discussed," the statement said.

The leaders have also emphasised their mutual interest in further strengthening friendly Russian-Egyptian relations, the Kremlin added.

The construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, 217 miles away from Cairo, started in 2022. It will run on four VVER-1200 pressurised water reactors, three of which are already operational, with a total generating capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

Sputnik