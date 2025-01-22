Impact of Trump's revocation of gender identity protections

U.S. President Trump's policies are a step backward in what should be a progressive society.

One of President Donald Trump's first actions after taking office was to fulfill his campaign promise by issuing an executive order declaring that the US government will henceforth recognise only two genders: male and female.

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," Trump said during his inaugural address on January 20.

According to the order, the federal government is to use the term “sex” instead of “gender,” and the definition will be based on whether people are born with eggs or sperm, rather than on their chromosomes.

Trump’s move has sparked national debate, with many American citizens opposing the argument.

Conservative groups such as the American Family Association are praising the change as one that “acknowledges the truth”. Experts, including the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association hold that gender is a spectrum, not a binary structure consisting only of males and females.

As if reversing previous policies that acknowledged a broader spectrum of gender identities and provided protections for transgender and non-binary individuals wasn't enough, the second order mandates the government to terminate what it describes as 'radical and wasteful' diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes within federal agencies.

Under this order, federal prisons and shelters for migrants and victims of rape are to be segregated by sex as defined by the order, and taxpayer funds will no longer be used for gender-transition health care.

Under the previous Biden administration, a small number of federal prison inmates have had gender-affirming surgery and more have had treatments such as hormone therapy paid for with federal funds.

The order would also block requirements at government facilities and workplaces that transgender people be referred to using the pronouns that align with their gender.

Additionally, Trump also revoked protections for transgender military personnel that former President Joe Biden had signed.

Civil rights groups have been vocal about how the DEI programmes have been a way to correct lingering discrimination based on race, sexuality, and other characteristics, and are preparing to challenge Trump’s orders.

“We are not going anywhere,” said Human Rights Campaign President, Kelley Robinson in a statement, “and we will fight back against these harmful provisions with everything we’ve got.”

