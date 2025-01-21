US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.

By Danny KEMP

There's no place like home. And for Donald Trump, home is back in the White House after four tumultuous years.

"What a great feeling," Trump told reporters when asked how it felt to be back in the Oval Office on Monday. "One of the better feelings I've ever had."

Trump acted as if he'd never left. Nor was there any mention of how he had left in disgrace after his supporters attacked the US Capitol in January 2021 trying to overturn his election defeat to Joe Biden.

Instead, the 78-year-old launched straight into an impromptu, 50-minute press conference in the symbolic heart of the US presidency.

But if it all felt familiar to the Republican billionaire, that was largely thanks to the work of an army of White House staff.

They had only around five hours to erase every trace of his Democratic predecessor and create Trump's Oval Office 2.0.

Trump wouldn't confirm reports of the return of the famed "Diet Coke button" -- a button on the desk that he would press during his first term to summon a glass of his favorite drink on a silver tray.

But signs of other changes were all around.

'Extraordinary decorators'

A portrait of George Washington hung over the fireplace as it did four years ago -- replacing Franklin D. Roosevelt who had occupied the spot under Biden -- along with one of the third US president, Thomas Jefferson.