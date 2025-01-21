Top world officials congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration

Top world officials have congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as US president.

"Congratulations on your inauguration as the 47th president of the United States. We look forward to working with the new US Administration to strengthen the strategic relationship between our countries and address common global challenges," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump on his inauguration and expressed hope for maintaining good transatlantic relations.

"Our countries are bound by years of friendship and faith in the same values: freedom and democracy. I am convinced that your presidency will continue to favour the strengthening of these bonds on the political, security and economic levels," Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu called the return of Trump to the White House a historic moment that will have positive consequences for Romania.

"Congratulations on your inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America. Bound by history and shared values, the relationship between our two great countries has strong foundations," New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he looks forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between South Africa and the US.

"Congratulations to Donald Trump! I look forward to our cooperation. The United States is a key ally for the Czech Republic in both security and trade relations and I am convinced that together with President Trump and his new administration, we will continue to successfully develop these relations," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

The UK's King Charles III also congratulated Trump and noted the historically established special nature of relations between the UK and the US, The Independent newspaper reported, citing Buckingham Palace.

"On behalf of the Brazilian government, I congratulate President Donald Trump on his inauguration. Relations between Brazil and the United States have been characterised by a trajectory of cooperation based on mutual respect and historical friendship. Our countries have strong ties in a number of areas, such as trade, science, education and culture. I am confident that we can continue to move forward in this and other areas," Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

Trump officially took office as president of the US on Monday during the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol.

