Social media applauds Reverend Lorenzo Sewell’s stirring prayer at Trump’s Inauguration

Reverend Lorenzo Sewell, pastor of 180 Church in Detroit, delivered an electrifying benediction at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

His prayer, marked by its powerful delivery and meaningful references to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, has sparked widespread admiration on social media.

The event, which coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, made Sewell’s invocation especially poignant. Speaking with conviction, he prayed: “Let us pray for our 47th president. Heavenly Father, we’re so grateful that you gave our 45th and now our 47th president a millimetre miracle. We are grateful that you are the one that have called him for such a time as this, that America would begin to dream again.

“We pray that we would fulfil the true meaning of our creed, that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal. We pray that you use our president, that we will live in a nation where we will not be judged by the colour of our skin but by the content of our character.”

Sewell continued with heartfelt appeals for unity and liberty, incorporating words from the patriotic hymn "My Country, ’Tis of Thee" and concluding with an adaptation of King’s vision: “Let freedom ring from every state, every city, every village and every hamlet. And when we let freedom ring, we will be able to speed up that day where all of your children, black men and white men, Protestant and Catholic, Jew and gentile, will be able to sing in the meaning of that old Negro spiritual, ‘Free at last, free at last. Thank you, God almighty, we are free at last.’”