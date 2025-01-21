“Our Miss Universe @victoriaakjaer at the inauguration ceremony of @realdonaldtrump, former owner of the Miss Universe Organisation from 1996-2015,” the Instagram caption wrote.

The Miss Universe fans were not delighted to see that Theilvig attended the inauguration after the pageant shared the moment on Instagram.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the US, with celebrities and prominent figures including tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Conor McGregor in attendance.

Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig attended the inauguration of Donald Trump on Monday, January 20, but some fans of the beauty pageant expressed disappointment.

Fans of the beauty pageant expressed how disappointed they were that Miss Universe 2024 attended and called out the Miss Universe Organisation for supporting Trump and questioning why they are supporting an anti-woman movement.

Instagram user @ironjeffmd commented, “So much for Miss Universe empowering women and fighting for their rights.”

Another Instagram user @officlaonwe wrote: “Lol, so much for women empowerment girl, bye.”

Instagram user @jagheteroli said, “Good job Miss Universe for supporting someone who doesn’t support inclusivity and women empowerment. Good luck to your organisation’s reputation.”

While Instagram user @officialaxelsword commented, “It’s a tarnish on the Miss Universe Organisation's crown to endorse politics or leaders that contradict the very values of inclusivity and empowerment they claim to uphold.”

While other fans were criticising the organisation and its values, some of the fans said that they were happy that Theilvig attended the inauguration.

Instagram user @leeslease said, "Love it. This American President is a big part of our Miss Universe history (best years of it.)"

Instagram user @carly.ezzell commented, "I think it's wonderful you attended! Looking gorgeous."

Another Instagram user @rodrigomartinezmiami commented, "I love this. Thank you for celebrating this big day in America."

The Miss Universe organisation prides themselves as an organisation that empowers and inspires women to shape a better world, according to their official website.

However, Trump has attacked women’s rights in the past. According to The Washington Post, in 2016 Trump said that women who receive illegal abortions should be subject to “some sort of punishment".

Trump’s stance on women’s rights to abortions, whether legal or not, does not align with what Miss Universe organisation prides themselves with, which is why fans expressed disappointment in Theilvig attending Trump’s inauguration.

