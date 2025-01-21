Donald Trump re-designates Cuba as state sponsor of terrorism

US President Donald Trump has re-designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, reversing a recent decision by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Biden decided to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which the country had been on since 2021, at the end of his term.

Later in the day, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Berudez called the move unsurprising.

"President Trump, in a display of arrogance and disregard for the truth, has just reinstated the false designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism. No wonder. His goal is to continue to escalate the brutal economic war against Cuba in order to establish dominance," the president said on X.

He also called Cuba's reinstatement as a state sponsor of terrorism an "act of bullying and insulting" that only confirms the US government's policy of unilateral coercive mechanisms.

Since 1992, the UN General Assembly has annually adopted a resolution demanding an end to unilateral US restrictions on Cuba, with the document having the support of a majority of UN member states.

Unlike those of the UN Security Council, resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly are nonbinding.

