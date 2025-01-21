China says hopes for cooperation with US on trade under Trump

China is willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with the United States.

Beijing said it hoped for cooperation with Washington to resolve trade issues, as US President Donald Trump began his second term after previously threatening to impose biting tariffs on the Asian giant.

"China is willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with the United States, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation," said foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun in response to a question about potential new tariffs under Trump.

"It is hoped that the United States will work with China to jointly promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations," he added.

While admitting "differences and frictions" between the two countries, Guo said "the common interests and space for cooperation between the two countries are huge".

"The two sides can strengthen dialogue and consultation in this regard," he added.

The world's two largest economies have had a tumultuous trade relationship in recent years, with Trump's first term seeing him impose tariffs on Chinese exports, citing alleged unfair practices.

His Democratic successor Joe Biden kept up the pressure with sweeping rules aimed at restricting Chinese access to high-tech chips.

Trump threatened during the election campaign to impose even higher tariffs on the country - which saw record-breaking exports last year - during his second presidential term, which began on Monday.

AFP