US President-elect Donald Trump. Image: JUSTIN LANE / POOL / AFP

The inauguration ceremony ends with several prayers and the national anthem.

Trump wants to be ‘a peacemaker’, notes Gaza ceasefire deal The US president has noted Israeli captives held in Gaza began to be released as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal. “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier; that’s what I want to be, a peacemaker and a unifier,” Trump said during his inaugural address. He added that he doesn't want to be part of wars that do not concern America. Trump also hailed the role his team played in securing the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Trump says US policy will recognise 'only two genders' During his inauguration speech, Trump said that his government's official policy would only recognise two genders. "I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life... As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he said.

Trump to declare national emergency at border Trump mentioned the assassination attempt last July, said he was "saved by God to make America great again." Trump also said he declared a national emergency at the southern border, in an attempt to drastically reduce the number of migrants entering the country. Additionally, he declared a “national energy emergency” for drilling and ordered to revoke the programme promoting electric vehicles. “All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.” He added he would reinstate Remain in Mexico, a policy that forced people who had submitted asylum claims to wait in Mexico for their hearings, and send US troops to the southern border.

Trump vows to change government After swearing in, Trump vowed to create a nation that is "free". "The golden age of America starts rights now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.”

US President Trump takes oath of office “I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear, that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend, the Constitution of the United States, so help me God,” he said.

US Vice President James Vance takes oath of office “I, James David Vance, do solemnly swear,” the US vice president said, “that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter, so help me God.”

Trump enters Capitol - US President-elect Donald Trump was welcomed with applause and cheers. Chants of "USA" can also be heard in the Capitol. Outgoing President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also walked in to applause ahead of the ceremony.

The Tech Titan Billionaires kowtowing to Donald Trump Ahead of Donald Trump’s second inauguration, numerous billionaire captains of industry flew to Palm Beach to kiss the ring of the new US president, in the hopes of currying favour with him.

Ahead of Donald Trump’s second inauguration, numerous billionaire captains of industry flew to Palm Beach to kiss the ring of the new US president, in the hopes of currying favour with him. Image: Graphic News

Some of the richest people in the world have been jetting into Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), Florida, for meetings with Donald Trump since his election win in November. According Bloomberg, which used aviation data from JetSpy, the private jets of numerous billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, have been frequently landing at PBI which is close to Mar-a-Lago – Trump’s private Palm Beach club. Some of the visiting titans of industry are involved with the new administration, while others are trying to curry favour with Trump, who has been known to reward allies and punish enemies.

Former presidents and officials enter Capitol - Former US presidents, Supreme Court justices, and the chief justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts enter the room. Roberts is expected to administer the presidential oath of office to Trump.

Trump to end US birthright citizenship: incoming admin official Donald Trump plans to issue executive orders as president that would end birthright citizenship in the United States and terminate the right to claim asylum, an incoming administration official told reporters Monday. "We're going to end asylum... which creates an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum. We are then going to end birthright citizenship," the official said. AFP

Donald Trump's promises All eyes are on Trump as his administration vows to reverse many policies implemented by the Biden administration, particularly those he deems "woke". He has indicated his intention to "stop the invasion of our borders" and plans to challenge educational policies related to gender and identity. As the controversial 78-year-old billionaire prepares to reclaim the White House, he has promised to act with "historic speed and strength" and heralded what he has termed a new "golden age" for America. His promises also include the immediate deportation of undocumented migrants, an issue that resonated strongly with his supporters during his first campaign. Additionally, Trump is expected to sign 100 executive orders shortly after taking the oath, with bold initiatives that include declaring a national emergency on the southern US border and rolling back diversity initiatives as well as energy policies that place impositions on oil drilling. Trump’s return has not been without tribulations, having overcome two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction to secure his electoral victory.

Trump’s ‘Make America Great’ slogan could pose challenges for Africa His "Making of America Great Again" and his return may spell a difficult road ahead for the African continent as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. Trump is expected to return to the Oval Office, and questions about his foreign policy on the continent remain the centre of attention. Read the full story here.

Trump Takes Office Under Biden’s Blacklist: Russia Condemns 'Scorched Earth' Sanctions Donald Trump is sworn in today under the cloud of President Joe Biden’s closing salvo against Russia’s oil industry. In a final act before leaving the White House, Biden approved measures blacklisting 183 vessels—143 of which carried more than 530 million barrels of Russian crude in the last year—and imposing restrictions on energy giants such as Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov brands this wave of sanctions a “scorched earth” strategy, accusing Washington of deliberately undermining trade routes, destabilising global energy markets, and saddling Trump with a legacy meant to thwart any diplomatic opening. Read the full story here.