While many US TikTok users were sad about the ban, other users globally were ecstatic that the TikTok ban was happening and they will not be engaging with the US users anymore. Image: Kon Karampelas/Pixabay

TikTok users around the world who were celebrating the social media ban on the US have had their excitement and joy short-lived after the US TikTok ban turned out to be the shortest ban in history. The app was banned for a total of 14-hours, with many TikTok users creating humorous content about the Americans not being on TikTok anymore with some users referring to the Americans as the loud kid in class with main character syndrome finally leaving the class leaving the introverted ones behind. TikTok was banned in the US because of concerns about the app being linked to the Chinese government, as well as data collection and influence operations by China. A South African TikTok content creator @thabiiwabii made a video about the US Tiktok ban with a caption that said, “The Americans are finally banned from the app." Using the lyrics from Kendrick and SZA’s song, “30 For 30” and specifically choosing the part that says, “And that’s the way I like it.” emphasises that they are happy that the Americans were no longer on TikTok.

Another creator, @channinghaefner made a video saying that now that the Americans are gone, people will now be able to talk about geography, maps and basic mathematics.

Many TikTok users flooded her comment section mocking how the US citizens. TikTok user @Monicamkup commented, “Australians can now say publicly they are having a nice summer without people calling them crazy because in the US is winter.” Another TikTok user @Gabriella said, “But who’s gonna ask me if Italy is in Paris now???” TikTok user @Janet Wanjiru wrote: “We can also talk about Africa as a continent and not as a single country.” While TikTok user @Mod_The_Food_Gent1 commented, “As a South African, I won’t have to be asked if I know Olatunde from Nigeria, as though Africa is one big village and we all know each other.” Another creator, @princ3ssmyra also shared a humorous video with a caption that says, “Are they gone? Am I safe to talk about how it’s currently summer right now?”

AFP reported that TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after briefly going dark, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into effect. TikTok credited President-elect Donald Trump for making the reversal possible - though the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden had earlier said that it would not enforce any ban. TikTok had shut down in the United States late Saturday as a deadline loomed for its Chinese owners ByteDance to sell its US subsidiary to non-Chinese buyers. Earlier Sunday, as millions of dismayed users found themselves barred from the app, Trump promised to issue an executive order delaying the ban to allow time to "make a deal." He also called in a post on his Truth Social platform for the US to take part ownership in TikTok. Trump said he "would like the United States to have a 50 percent ownership position in a joint venture," arguing that the app's value could surge to "hundreds of billions of dollars -- maybe trillions." "By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands," wrote Trump, who had previously backed a TikTok ban and during his first term in office made moves towards one. In a statement posted on X following Trump's comments, TikTok said it "is in the process of restoring service." "We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans."