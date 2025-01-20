This country is testing a four-day work week to allow citizens to reproduce and avoid the nation's extinction

It is the norm for workers to drop dead from exhaustion at work in this country. This work culture has led to the suffocation of other aspects of life. The government has overhauled the system to create much-needed change. Image: Pexels

Japan has one of the lowest birth rates in the world. It has a shocking fertility rate of 1.26 births per woman with three people dying with every child born, according to the World Bank. A fertility rate of 2.1 is required to maintain population stability. This paints a grim picture for the Asian nation's future. In an effort to curb its collapse, the Japanese government is implementing a four-day work week. The Tokyo government said that the new arrangement would begin in April and provide workers with three days off every week.

Additionally, it will implement a programme that will allow parents with children in Grades 1 through 3 to swap a portion of their compensation for the ability to clock out early. "We will review work styles with flexibility, ensuring that no one has to give up their career due to life events such as childbirth or childcare," Tokyo's governor said in a speech. She added that this is the moment for the city to take the initiative to preserve and improve the lives, livelihoods, and economy of its people during these difficult times.

"Japan's fertility crisis predominantly stems from the increased freedom young people, especially women, are now privy to in modern societies. The Japanese government, known for its conservative legislation, has struggled to adapt with modern autonomy," wrote Vincent Mathew in academic article for the University of Michigan. He continued: "Consequently, Japan, now mired by wage stagnation coupled with increasing childcare costs and a rapidly ageing labour force, is forced to reckon with gender disparities perpetuated by strenuous workplace culture and traditionalist values that have led to their declining birth rate." The nation's work culture is notoriously brutal with the existence of a term for those who die from exhaustion while working, karoshi.