The rise of Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and convict who survived a hit to become US president

Take a look at the rise of Donald Trump, from business magnate to two-time United States President. Image: Peter Zay / AFP

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated for the second time as the President of the United States of America. Trump defeated US Vice President Kamala Harris in November to become the 47th US president. Here is a closer look at the rise of Trump, who went from a businessman to the White House, twice. Donald Trump: the businessman With a net worth of $6.7 billion, most of Trump's wealth is in real estate, according to Forbes. The two-time US president owns a winery, mansions, golf courses and a 1991 Boeing 757 aeroplane, dubbed the Trump Force One. He got his start in business while working for his father, Fred, who developed low-cost housing in Brooklyn and Queens, in New York City.





According to Forbes, in 2024, Trump's net worth boomed rising from $2.1 billion to $6.1 billion. At the start of 2024, his net worth stood above $2 billion as it fell between January and March due to his legal troubles. By the end of March, Trump's wealth hit $7 billion due to the excitement of the reverse merger closing between Digital World Acquisition Corp and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). In September, Trump returned to the Forbes 400 list, where he ranked 319th with a net worth of $4.3 billion. This came after he was excluded from the list in 2021 for the first time in 25 years. Following his election victory in November, the billionaire's net worth hit $6.2 billion the day after his win was called. In December, his net worth went from to $6 billion to $6.51 billion. The 78-year-old is the founder of the Trump Organization, a real estate and licensing group that has office and retail space, including New York's 40 Wall St. and 555 California St. in San Francisco, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Trump has control of 30% of two office towers through a partnership with Vornado Realty Trust, and leaseholds at New York's 40 Wall Street and 6 East 57th Street. The 47th President is also the owner of the Trump National Doral golf resort, as well as a penthouse and commercial space in Trump Tower.

Other properties in his real estate portfolio include 15 condominiums at 502 Park Avenue in New York, according to Bloomberg. Mar-a-Lago, Trump's residence in mega wealthy area of Palm Beach, Florida residence is a resort and a club.

2024 US elections In the 2024 US election Republican US President Donald Trump defeated Harris after receiving more electoral votes. Trump received 312 electoral votes while Harris received 226 electoral votes. In US elections, 270 electoral votes of the 538 electoral votes is required to win the election. During his election campaign, there was two assassination attempts on Trump in July and September 2024. The first assassination attempt resulted in Trump's upper right ear being wounded. During his 2024 election cycle, Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of over falsifying business records for money payments to Stormy Daniels, to keep her quite about a sexual encounter between them to influence the presidential election in 2016. Trump's conviction made him the first former US President to be convicted of a crime in American history. IOL