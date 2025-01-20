China achieves 2024 growth target, bolsters global economy

Staff members debug a digital plate-cutting machine at a pipeline workshop of an intelligent manufacturing base under China Offshore Oil Engineering Company in north China's Tianjin, October 30, 2024. Image: Xinhua / Zhao Zishuo

* China's GDP grew 5% year on year in 2024, meeting the government's full-year target. * Boosted by pro-growth measures, China's GDP growth quickened to 5.4% in Q4. * Official said China's current potential economic growth rate remains at a medium to high level. China's economy reached its 2024 growth target despite a complex domestic and global landscape, providing much-needed certainty and confidence to the global economy. The world's second-largest economy expanded 5% year on year in 2024, with its gross domestic product (GDP) reaching 134.9084 trillion yuan (about 18.77 trillion US dollars), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday. Kang Yi, head of the NBS, described the economic achievements as "hard-won," and said they would provide a solid foundation for achieving goals outlined in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). China's growth rate is among the highest of the world's major economies, reinforcing its continued role as a key driver of global economic growth, Kang told a press conference.

ECONOMIC REBOUND In the fourth quarter of 2024, the economy expanded 5.4% year on year, faster than the growth rate of 4.6% recorded in the previous quarter, according to the NBS. On a quarterly basis, China's GDP grew by 1.6% in October-December 2024, reflecting an acceleration from the 0.9% increase in the third quarter.

This photo shows a CR450AF (R) and a CR450BF bullet train in Beijing, capital of China, December 29, 2024. Image: Xinhua / Ju Huanzong

This photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows an automated tire installation workshop of GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Image: Xinhua / Deng Hua

Its policy push to foster new quality productive forces has accelerated the upgrading of traditional industries, the development of emerging sectors, the planning of future industries, and the building of a modern industrial system. The Global Innovation Index 2024, released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, ranks China 11th among the world's most innovative economies, up one spot from the previous year. POLICY BOOSTS Since September, China has unveiled a series of measures to boost the economy. These include cuts in the market-based benchmark lending rates and banks' reserve requirement ratios, and a package of 10 trillion yuan in new fiscal funding to address local government debt risks. A trade-in program for consumer goods such as appliances and automobiles was expanded to revive consumption.

Customers apply for subsidies under the trade-in program for consumer goods in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, October 31, 2024. Image: Xinhua / Xu Yu

Authorities have taken steps to create a more favourable business environment for all entities. Efforts to combat cross-region, profit-driven law enforcement -- referred to as "distant fishing," which typically targets private entrepreneurs beyond local jurisdictions -- have intensified, while restrictions on foreign investment have been further relaxed. In the real estate sector, adjustments have also been made to home purchase mortgage rates, transaction taxes and downpayment ratios in order to stabilise the market and reverse a downturn.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people watching a sand table model of a real estate project in east China's Shanghai, May 28, 2024. Image: Xinhua / Zheng Juntian

These policies have played a "decisive role" in boosting economic rebound in the fourth quarter and achieving the full-year target, Kang said. He noted that, despite its large GDP, China remains a developing country, with a big gap in per-capita GDP compared to developed nations. He cautioned that imbalances and inadequacies in development remain prominent, and substantial efforts are still required to achieve the long-term objectives set for 2035. Looking ahead, China plans a stronger macroeconomic policy push for 2025. Authorities have pledged to adopt a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy, strengthen unconventional counter-cyclical adjustments, and expand domestic demand across all sectors. As part of the policy push, the country will significantly increase the size of its fiscal deficit in 2025, and allocate a larger scale of government bonds, including ultra-long special treasury bonds and local government special bonds, according to Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min. Final details, including this year's GDP growth target, deficit-to-GDP ratio and other arrangements, will be available during this year's annual sessions of China's top legislature and political advisory body in March. ROBUST ENGINE Contributing around 30% to global economic growth annually in recent years, China has been the largest engine driving the world economy, Kang noted. As the world's second-largest importer and a major trading partner of more than 150 countries and regions, China's unwavering commitment to opening up and sharing development benefits with others has created new opportunities for the growth of other countries, according to analysts.

A drone photo taken on August 22, 2024 shows a view of the container terminal of Rizhao Port in east China's Shandong Province. Image: Xinhua / Guo Xulei